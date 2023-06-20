New documentary on Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan now available on streaming

A new documentary on the remarkable careers of blues guitar legends (and brothers) Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan is now available to watch on streaming.

Brothers In Blues covers the brothers' story from their origins in Oak Cliff, Texas to Stevie Ray Vaughan's tragic death in a helicopter crash in 1990. It was directed by Kirby Warnock, who previously directed the Dallas-centric music documentary, When Dallas Rocked.

Along the way, Brothers In Blues features interviews with electric guitar luminaries like Jackson Browne, Billy Gibbons, Nile Rodgers, and Eric Clapton, who once said that Stevie Ray Vaughan "commanded" his respect like no other guitar player.

“The first time I heard Stevie Ray, I thought, ‘Whoever this is, he is going to shake the world’,“ Clapton once said of Vaughan. “I was in my car and I remember thinking, I have to find out, before the day is over, who that guitar player is. That doesn’t happen to me very often.

“I remember being fascinated by the fact that he never, ever seemed to be lost in any way… It was as though he never took a breather or took a pause to think where he was gonna go next, it just flowed out of him. It’s going to be a long time before anyone that brilliant will come along again.”

In an interview with Louder earlier this year, Jimmie Vaughan spoke frankly about his deep connection to his brother, and his struggle to move on after the crash that claimed his life.

“I was pretty lost,“ the elder Vaughan recalled. “It took me some time to realize that I had to move on and live my life. It was hard, though. Still is. A big part of me was gone in an instant. Life isn’t supposed to be like that.“

Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues can be viewed now on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube Movies.

For more info on the film, visit its website.