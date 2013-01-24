Jimmy Page and Gary Clark Jr. Star in New Ads for John Varvatos Clothing Company

The John Varvatos clothing line, which has made a habit of using rockers in its recent ads — everyone from Paul Weller to Joe Perry to Iggy Pop — has recruited a new set of six-string stars for its latest campaign.

New John Varvatos ads feature Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Austin-based blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. The company's spring 2013 initiative is called “The Master & the Young Guitar-Slinger.”

In the ads, Page and Clark are featured in black-and-white photos shot by Danny Clinch at the Rivoli Ballroom in London.

Clinch, Page and Clark also teamed up to make a promo video for the campaign, which you can check out below. During the video, Clark is seen performing an acoustic version of "When My Train Pulls In," a track off his 2012 album, Blak and Blu, while Page makes his way to the Rivoli.

“Jimmy Page has been a music and fashion icon of mine since 1970. He has been a major influence and I am honored to call Jimmy a friend,” said Varvatos in a statement. “Gary Clark Jr. is the real deal — amazing guitar player, singer, songwriter and friend. Having ‘The Master’ and the ‘Young Guitar-Slinger’ together in our campaign is a dream come true.”

For more about John Varvatos, visit the line's official website.