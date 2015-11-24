Jimmy Page Plans to Record Solo Album in 2016

According to The Pulse Of Radio, Jimmy Page wants to start recording his next solo album in 2016.

If this is true, it will be Page's first solo album since 1988's Outrider, which featured vocals and writing by Page's old Led Zeppelin band mate, Robert Plant.

"Next year I'm just going to working on the guitar," Page told Bang Showbiz. "It's time for me to go out there and do a solo album. My last solo album was 1988. I haven't really milked the situation; it's time to do another one. I'm known for playing many styles of guitar, and I need to re-visit all the different styles I can play.

"I'm not thinking about singers, I'm thinking of an instrumental thing. I want to work with my strengths rather than my weaknesses. I want to work with myself, I want to get myself up and running and once I'm ready, I'll think about whether I need someone to sing on the music… I want to be playing live again, but that won't be until next year, I've planned all this a while ago. I want to start in the U.K. I've got ideas, but I want to wait to see what happens. I'd like to do Glastonbury. I could do a sort of karaoke night with Led Zeppelin songs."

We promise to keep you up to date on this topic.

In the meantime, check out Page's "The Only One" from 1988, featuring Robert Plant on vocals. Is this what Led Zeppelin would've sounded like if they'd stayed together throughout the Eighties? Something to think about ...