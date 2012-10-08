Jimmy Page Shoots Down Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors

The impending release of Celebration Day, the CD/DVD/Blu-ray and big-screen representation of Led Zeppelin's December 10, 2007, reunion show at London's O2 Arena, has sparked a reasonable amount of reunion talk.

But, as Jimmy Page was quick to tell Rolling Stone in a new interview, it's probably not happening.

"I think if there had been any more concerts to be done, we'd already be talking about them," Page said. "So I don't see it." Celebration Day, he added, "is a testament to what we did in 2007. There it is."

The concert, a benefit and tribute to the late Atlantic Records chief Ahmet Ertegun, was the first full Zeppelin show featuring Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones since drummer John Bonham's death in 1980. Bonham's son, Jason, took his father's place for the night, which is shown without backstage footage and includes minimal shots of the audience.

Celebration Day is "almost like being onstage with us," Jones added. "We always had that interaction," referring to Zeppelin's concert prowess in the '70s. "But nobody could see it, because the lighting wasn't there."

Celebration Day will be commercially released in various audio and visual formats on November 19. Check out Amazon.com to see what we mean.

