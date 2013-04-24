Jimmy Page's Manager Updates Fans on Led Zeppelin Reissues Project

In a recent live interview with Reddit.com, Jimmy Page's representative — Peter Mensch of Q Prime Management — shared some updates regarding the upcoming Led Zeppelin remasters.

"Jimmy is digging through the archives for material that's never been released to the public before," Mensch said. "Some of the reissued box sets will come out this year, but in the world of Led Zeppelin, time is a fungible thing. Hopefully we'll have a box set for Coda too. Depends on what's in the archives."

When asked by several fans if he thinks another Led Zeppelin reunion will take place, he said, "Honestly, my gut tells me they won't."

In a 2012 interview, Page told Mojo that every original Led Zeppelin album will be reissued (in remastered form) in 2013, each in its own box set. Each box set will contain alternate versions of the band's classic songs.

"There are a number of Led Zeppelin projects that will come out," Page said. "There are different versions of tracks that we have that can be added to the album, so there will be box sets of material that will come out starting next year. There will be one box set per album with extra music that will surface."

It also was revealed that Page is working on the remasters.

"The most satisfying, the most rewarding part of it, is having been part of music like that, which has stood up to the test of time," Page recently told The Pulse Of Radio. "Every musician hopes that their music will hold up. And it's wonderful."

Led Zeppelin: Sound and Fury, an illustrated digital book by photographer Neal Preston, is available at the iBookstore for $9.99. Through Preston's lens, the reader experiences hundreds of photos (more than 100 of which have never been seen before), 80 contact sheets (all previously unpublished), audio commentary, video and text interviews with people who worked with the band, and even memorabilia and set lists for concerts whose photos are featured in the book.