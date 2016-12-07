Jingle Hells: Christmas Songs Played in Minor Keys

For every Grinch out there who's already sick of the holidays, here’s a reprieve from the overload of joy and cheer. Christmas carols have been ringing through our eardrums for a long time whether we liked it or not, but now we have a weapon to combat the overplayed, excessive din of recycled holiday music.

Share the video below with that weirdo who put up her Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. Share it with the couple who can’t stop taking pictures of their dog dressed in Christmas sweaters. Share it with the neighbor who fills his lawn with giant inflatable elves and reindeer.

Most of all, share it with people who love Christmas music. 'Tis the season.

