Joe Bonamassa joins John 5 onstage to tear through Jimi Hendrix classics

When titan of the Telecaster John 5 took to the stage at Los Angeles’s 1720 last night, he took the opportunity to invite one of the electric guitar’s premier blues players, none other than Mr Joe Bonamassa, up onstage to jam on a pair of Jimi Hendrix classics.

You can watch the pair deliver their fiery versions of Foxy Lady and Spanish Castle Magic above and below.

Surprisingly, Bonamassa opted for a Les Paul for the performances, lending them a more muscular tone than you’d hear from your typical Hendrix cover.

John 5 - who recently achieved his goal of owning a Telecaster from every year of production - of course relied on a dual-humbucker Tele. And as for his alternate-picking freakout on Foxy Lady’s solo spot… Faces well and truly melted.

“Thank you John 5 for having me up for two songs with your wonderful band,” said Bonamassa on Instagram. “Killer show on every level. It was an honor for me and a great hang!”

Last night’s show marked the first date on John 5’s tour in support of new album Invasion, which he co-headlined with The Aristocrats. We hate to sound greedy, but we would have loved to see Guthrie Govan on that stage, too...