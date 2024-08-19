“The worst-case scenario is if you just hang the guitar on the wall and brag to your rich buddies that you bought it. These things are tools to make music”: Joe Bonamassa plays Rory Gallagher's 1959 Esquire, calling him “one of my guitar heroes”

By
( )
published

Bonamassa debunks the rumor that Gallagher only had one guitar throughout his career, namely, the '61 Fender Strat

Joe Bonamassa with Rory Gallagher's '59 Esquire
(Image credit: Guitarist/Future)

As Rory Gallagher's guitars head to auction this October, Joe Bonamassa has paid tribute to the Irish blues-rock legend with a retrospective on his influential career, including a hands-on session with Gallagher's heavily-modded '59 Esquire

“I grew up in a very blue-collar part of the world, and my father showed me a Rory Gallagher record. It was called Live in Europe,” says Bonamassa in a new Guitarist interview.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.