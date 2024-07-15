“I would love to keep it in Ireland if we could”: The Irish government wants to ensure Rory Gallagher’s iconic Fender Strat remains in the country

Rory Gallagher's iconic ’61 Fender Stratocaster is expected to fetch between £700,000 and £1,000,000 at auction this October. However, a representative of the Irish government recently announced that the government is considering purchasing Gallagher's guitar to keep it in the country due to its national significance.

Cork, the city where Gallagher bought the guitar, is now leading the way in a campaign to keep the guitar in Ireland. Tánaiste [the second-ranking member of the government of Ireland], Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin publicly said he is working to bring the matter to the attention of Catherine Martin, the country's Culture and Heritage Minister.

“I would love to [keep it in Ireland] if we could,” he stated. “Obviously I will talk to [Minister] Catherine Martin and see what is possible. But it would be lovely if we could get that guitar back on Leeside.”

Mr. Martin also revealed that when he was Lord Mayor of Cork, he hosted a small civic reception for Gallagher. Furthermore, he had the opportunity to see Gallagher perform live.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Martin admitted that it's still unclear what the government can feasibly do in this unique case. However, he claimed that he's exploring every avenue to keep the guitar in Ireland due to its cultural significance.

Gallagher's Fender Strat has become as recognizable among guitar enthusiasts as Gallagher himself. It originally belonged to Jim Conlon, who allegedly ordered a red Strat but received the wrong model. When the red Strat eventually showed up, he put the unwanted model on sale. In 1963, Gallagher purchased it for £100 from Michael Crowley of Cork's Crowley's Music Store.

Alongside Martin's efforts, a grassroots fundraiser has been set up to keep the guitar in Ireland. Sheena Crowley, the daughter of Michael Crowley, is leading the GoFundMe campaign.