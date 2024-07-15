“I would love to keep it in Ireland if we could”: The Irish government wants to ensure Rory Gallagher’s iconic Fender Strat remains in the country

By
published

The government's interest follows a grassroots campaign that's hoping to raise enough money to keep the guitar in Ireland

Rory Gallagher playing his '61 Fender Strat on stage (left), A 1961 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, Vox AC30 amplifier, and Rangemaster treble booster owned by the late Irish musician Rory Gallagher
(Image credit: Left-Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Right-Guitarist Magazine)

Rory Gallagher's iconic ’61 Fender Stratocaster is expected to fetch between £700,000 and £1,000,000 at auction this October. However, a representative of the Irish government recently announced that the government is considering purchasing Gallagher's guitar to keep it in the country due to its national significance.

Cork, the city where Gallagher bought the guitar, is now leading the way in a campaign to keep the guitar in Ireland. Tánaiste [the second-ranking member of the government of Ireland], Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin publicly said he is working to bring the matter to the attention of Catherine Martin, the country's Culture and Heritage Minister.

Image 1 of 5
Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.