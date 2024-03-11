Joe Bonamassa’s blues chops – as well as the many vintage electric guitars he owns that help facilitate said chops – are the stuff of legend. But, if push came to shove, which three instruments would he choose above all others as his quintessential blues machines?

Certainly, the answer would make for interesting reading, not just for aspiring blues players who may be on the hunt for a suitable six-string, but also for more seasoned blues aficionados who may be looking to expand their arsenal.

Well, fortunately for all the above, that was the topic of conversation during Bonamassa’s latest chat with Total Guitar, during which he was asked about the guitars that sing the blues better than the rest.

Two guitars immediately came to Bonamassa’s mind: “A Strat and a [Gibson] ES-335. To me, those are blues machines,” he offered. “A Strat can do so much, kinda like [how] Buddy Guy [used one]. And the 335 is like the classic instrument that a guy like Freddie King used.”

JoBo did also namedrop another model – one he believed had been etched into the very annals of blues history thanks to some legendary players.

“I’d have to include a Les Paul, too,” he went on. “The British guys, like Jeff Beck, Peter Green and Mick Taylor, took the classic Les Paul ’Bursts from ’59 and used them as weapons for the blues.

“Those ’Bursts plugged into a Marshall became a common denominator. So, the Strat, 335, and the Les Paul – those are the quintessential three.”

Of course, Bonamassa is something of an authority when it comes to selecting the best bits of gear for playing the blues, and is clearly a master handler of all three aforementioned models. In the past, he’s told Guitar World of his favorite Stratocaster blues licks, his top ES-335 licks, and his go-to Goldtop Les Paul licks.

One guitar that didn’t get a mention, though, was the Telecaster. To some, the Albert Collins-favored model may seem a curious omission, given JoBo has previously waxed lyrical about it in the past: “You could do anything with a Telecaster,” he once told Guitarist.

Elsewhere in his Total Guitar interview, Bonamassa was asked about the best Strat, 335 and Les Paul he’s ever owned, which prompted him to reveal the identity of his “Les Paul killers”.

“Oh, God. The ’55 hardtail ‘Bonnie’ Strat is the best one for me,” he mused. “As for the 335, there’s a couple of ’62s that I play live – they’re Les Paul killers.

“And with Les Pauls, it depends on what I’m playing. It’s hard to name a favourite as it depends on the job. You’ve got a Goldtop with P-90s, and then there’s ’Bursts with PAFs, so it all depends.”

Head over to Magazines Direct to pick up the latest issue of Total Guitar, which features a run down of the greatest blues guitarists of all time.