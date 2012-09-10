Joe Perry to Appear in September 19 Episode of Discovery Channel's 'Sons Of Guns'

Longtime Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry (who happens to turn 62 today) will join Will Hayden and his team of gunsmiths at Baton Rouge-based Red Jacket Firearms on the September 19 episode of Sons Of Guns on the Discovery Channel.

In the “Three Cannons and a Rock Star” episode, Hayden asks the Red Jacket crew to restore and repair an antique, black powder Lyle cannon. The twist: It’s owned by Perry.

When Perry and his family arrive at Red Jacket to pick up their cannon, the crew shows them some Southern hospitality, rocking the Bayou with gunfire, from machine guns to Revolutionary War-era black power rifles.

Check out some scenes below — and check your local listings for up-to-date air times.