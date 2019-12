Joe Satriani Announces Additional 2016 "Surfing to Shockwave" Tour Dates

As we announced last month, Joe Satriani will launch his “Surfing to Shockwave” 2016 tour February 25 in Seattle, Washington.

Today, however, Satriani announced several additional dates in the East coast, Midwest and Canada, continuing the tour through April 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 45-date tour celebrates “30 Years of Mind-Bending Guitar Daredevilry,” a phrase coined last year by Rolling Stone. It launches February 25 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, crosses the U.S., dipping into Canada, and ending April 24.

You can check out all the dates, plus a new announcement video by Satriani, below.

Shockwave Supernova reached Satriani’s highest chart position, debuting at Number 19 on Billboard’s Top 200 Current Albums Chart. It also debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard Rock Chart and ranks as the highest-charting all-instrumental rock album on Billboard’s Top 200 in the SoundScan era.

Satch’s touring band remains Marco Minnemann on drums, Bryan Beller on bass and Mike Keneally on keys and guitar.

Tickets for the new dates will be on sale October 30 with exclusive meet-and-greet and VIP packages available. For details, visit satriani.com.

“Surfing to Shockwave” Tour Itinerary:

February 25Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA

February 26Historic Elsinore TheatreSalem, OR

February 27Grand Sierra TheatreReno, NV

February 28Fox TheaterOakland, CA

March 1Balboa TheatreSan Diego, CA

March 2Fox Tucson TheatreTuscon, AZ *

March 3Fox Performing Arts CenterRiverside, CA

March 4Pearl Concert Theater @ Palms CasinoLas Vegas, NV

March 5Talking Stick Resort BallroomScottsdale, AZ

March 7Historic Paramount TheatreDenver, CO

March 8Abraham Chavez TheatreEl Paso, TX

March 9The Majestic TheatreDallas, TX

March 10House of BluesHouston, TX

March 11Laurie AuditoriumSan Antonio, TX

March 12Orpheum TheaterNew Orleans, LA

March 14Iron CityBirmingham, AL

March 15Saenger TheatrePensacola, FL

March 16Parker PlayhouseFt. Lauderdale, FL

March 17Ruth Eckerd HallClearwater, FL

March 18Hard Rock LiveOrlando, FL

March 19Florida TheatreJacksonville, FL

Newly Announced Dates:

March 21Carolina TheatreDurham, NC

March 22Knight TheaterCharlotte, NC

March 23Symphony HallAtlanta, GA **

March 24The NationalRichmond, VA

March 25Sandler CenterVirginia Beach, VA

March 26Orpheum TheatreBoston, MA

March 29College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT

March 30Capitol TheatrePort Chester, NY

March 31The VetsProvidence, RI

April 1Tilles CenterBrookville, LI

April 2Lincoln TheatreWashington, DC

April 4Count Basie TheatreRed Bank, NJ **

April 6Venue to be announcedPhiladelphia, PA

April 8Danforth Music HallToronto, Ontario

April 9UAB Center for the ArtsBuffalo, NY

April 10Hard RockCleveland **

April 12Carnegie Music HallPittsburgh, PA

April 13Fillmore DetroitDetroit, MI **

April 14Pabst TheatreMilwaukee, WI **

April 15Chicago TheatreChicago, IL **

April 16The Fitzgerald TheatreSt. Paul, MN

April 21Grey Eagle Event CentreCalgary

April 22River Creek CasinoEnoch, AB ***

April 24Venue to be announcedVancouver, BC

* on sale 11/18 | **on sale date 11/13 | ***on sale date 11/2