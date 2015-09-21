Joe Satriani Announces Retrospective "Surfing to Shockwave" 2016 Tour — Video

In 1986, Joe Satriani released his first solo album, Not of This Earth.

Fast-forward to last month, when Satch released his 15th solo effort, Shockwave Supernova.

To mark this major milestone anniversary, Satriani has announced his "Surfing to Shockwave” 2016 Tour, a trek that will spotlight his 30-year career.

The 45-date tour celebrates “30 Years of Mind-Bending Guitar Daredevilry,” a phrase coined last year by Rolling Stone. It launches February 25 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, crosses the U.S., dipping into Canada, and ending April 24.

You can check out all the dates, plus a new announcement video by Satriani, below.

Shockwave Supernova reached Satriani’s highest chart position, debuting at Number 19 on Billboard’s Top 200 Current Albums Chart. It also debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard Rock Chart and ranks as the highest-charting all-instrumental rock album on Billboard’s Top 200 in the SoundScan era.

Satch’s touring band remains Marco Minnemann on drums, Bryan Beller on bass and Mike Keneally on keys and guitar.

Tickets are on sale beginning September 25 with exclusive Joe Satriani meet-and-greet and VIP packages available starting September 23. For details, visit satriani.com.

Joe Satriani “Surfing to Shockwave” Tour Itinerary: