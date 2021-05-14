Joe Satriani drops wailing wah-pedal leads over an orchestra in epic new Kitt Wakeley track

Not long ago, we shared Conflicted, Joe Satriani’s collaboration with orchestral composer Kitt Wakeley, which found the legendary virtuoso delivering awe-inspiring leads over an orchestral backing. Now, the two have joined forces once again for the sweeping Forgive Me.

The new collaboration fuses chugging electric guitars with urgent string arrangements, with Satriani dropping a barrage of wah pedal-heavy whammy-bar wails and pick-tapped solos. You can listen to the track below.

Satch delivers his leads over a particularly grand rhythm section, which includes the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, bassist Ryan Miller, drummer Brent Berry, guitarist Paige Harwell, and the London Voices choir – the latter of whom have previously worked with Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, and the Hunger Games series.

Both of Satriani and Wakeley’s collaborations appear on Wakeley’s new album, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, which is available on May 21, and also features the six-string talents of Andy Timmons.

“Kitt Wakeley’s Conflicted and Forgive Me are epic musical gems full of powerful emotions and sonic surprises,” says Satriani.

“Playing guitar on Kitt’s new album has been a fun, exhilarating experience, and a musical challenge too. Kitt's huge, cinematic sound makes each one of his songs a powerful sonic journey. I’m so happy I was able to contribute to this stellar album.”

“Forgive Me is another song in which Joe plays brilliantly,” Wakeley enthuses. “His technique and creativity bring the Royal Philharmonic and London Voices to life, resulting in an epic ear candy. I always walk away in awe of his magic.”

For more information, head to kittwakeley.com.