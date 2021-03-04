Hear Joe Satriani shred over an orchestra as he joins forces with composer Kitt Wakeley

Joe Satriani – comic book protagonist, action figure muse and occasional guitarist – has teamed up with Oklahoma composer Kitt Wakeley for an orchestral, shred-infused new single, Conflicted.

The track is one of two appearances from Satch on Wakeley's forthcoming studio album Symphony of Sinners and Saints – due out May 21 – the other being a track entitled Forgive Me.

Like Wakeley's previous album Midnight in Macedonia, Symphony of Sinners and Saints includes the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recorded at London's world-renowned Abbey Road Studios.

On the track's theme, Wakeley explains: “Am I a sinner or a saint? I think we all struggle with that at times.

“I start with an uplifting, melodic arpeggiated string part, coupled with a guitar that gives the listener an idea that I’m contemplating. When the song chorus kicks in, it has an anthem vibe. Almost a cleansing tone. 'Here I am, take me for what I am.' When you listen to the song in this context, it resonates quite well.”

He continues: “[Joe] asked if it would be okay to take some creative liberties. And who am I to say no to Satriani? What he came up with was pure Satriani magic.”

“Playing guitar on Kitt's new album has been a fun, exhilarating experience, and a musical challenge, too,” Satch says. “Kitt's huge, cinematic sound makes each one of his songs a powerful sonic journey.”