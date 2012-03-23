Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Steve Morse Team Up for European G3

We usually don't do much reporting on European tours, but when three of our favorite guitarists hit the road for the return of the G3 tour, we can't help but let everyone know.

Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Steve Morse will embark on a run of dates across Europe this July/August, including stops in Budapest, Hamburg and Moscow, with more dates to be announced soon.

Keep your eyes here for more tour dates and all the latest info on tickets and VIP packages.

Satch and Vai also will be kicking off a "Down Under" version of G3 with Steve Lukather in the coming days, hitting cities in Australia and New Zealand.