Watch Joel Hoekstra put on a riff and solo clinic as he performs and teaches his blazing single, Far Too Deep

Back in April, Joel Hoekstra dropped Far Too Deep – the heavy-riffing, tap-loaded lead single from his latest solo record, Crash of Life.

His third Joel Hoekstra's 13 effort following Dying to Live (2015) and Running Games (2021), Crash of Life sees the Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist once again team up with Tony Franklin, Vinny Appice, and Derek Sherinian for 12 new tracks.

Recently, Hoekstra sat down with Guitar World for an exclusive playthrough of Far Too Deep, as well as an in-depth lesson on the track’s riffs, rhythms, solos, and everything in between.

With a Gibson Les Paul in tow, Hoekstra takes a deep dive into the nuances behind each line on Far Too Deep, from those growling opening powerchords to the vibrato-laden double bends that decorate the exchanges – as well as some handy technical tips concerned with chugging and pinch harmonics, to boot.

After a walkthrough of the verse and chorus lines, Hoekstra turns his attention to the song's show-stopping solo, demystifying the arpeggiated multi-finger tapping lines that usher in the track’s lead effort.

Not only that, those hybrid picking runs and string-skipping licks all receive a breakdown as well.

Crash of Life is available to order and stream now. Head over to Hoekstra's website for more info on the album.