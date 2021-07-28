Joey Jordison, 1975-2021: the music world pays tribute

Tributes have come pouring in from all corners of the music world for former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46.

Jordison’s Slipknot bandmates Corey Taylor, Shawn Crahan and Jim Root have led the tributes, each posting a blank black tile to their social media accounts in acknowledgment of the late drummer’s sudden passing.

“Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world,” wrote Matt Heafy. “Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.”

Heafy was joined by his Trivium bandmates, with Alex Bent adding, “I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit. I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence."

Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher also paid his respects, writing, “Sad to hear the passing of Joey Jordison. His drumming in Slipknot inspired me as a teenager, as it did to many other drummers my age. I’d spend a lot of time jamming that first album in the school music room.”

"Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison," wrote Mike Portnoy. "In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy... He always treated me like part of the family."

Tributes from Alex Skolnick, Herman Li, Gus G, Dave Lombardo, Wednesday 13, Anthrax and more are below.

