John 5 announces mammoth US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner

John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner.

Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.

The guitarist will subsequently make three festival appearances at Cadott Rockfest, Upheaval festival Afterparty and Inkcarceration Festival on July 15, 16 and 17, respectively.

John 5's band, the Creatures – which features bassist Ian Ross and drummer Alex Mercado – will be supported on 16 dates by horror-rock outfit The Haxans, made up of New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello and Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D, and will support Chris Jericho-fronted metallers Fozzy in Houston and San Antonio on April 29 and 30, respectively.

Select shows on the tour will be recorded for a future live album, with dates in San Francisco and New York confirmed for recording thus far.

“I am so happy and excited to get out there on the road,” John 5 says. “It's one of my favorite things to do in life and I am excited to see all the familiar faces. I can't wait to play some new songs off the Sinner album and travel the country. It truly is going to be an amazing year.”

John 5 has also announced that he'll appear in an upcoming documentary titled Dreams of Distortion, about “following your dreams and never giving up”. The film – which is yet to receive an official release date – will also feature Rob Zombie, Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Peter Criss, KD Lang, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington and Rudy Sarzo.

Check out the full list of dates for the Sinner Tour below.

April 19 - Redding, CA@ The Dip

April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge*

April 21 - Roseville, CA@ Goldfield Trading Post *

April 22 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater *

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp'd *

April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

April 26 - Albuquerque, NM@ Sunshine Theater *

April 28 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

April 29 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

April 30 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

May 01 - Dallas, TX @ Dallas Market Hall

May 04 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater *

May 05 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

May 06 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop *

May 07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's *

May 08 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater *

May 11 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance *

May 12 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault *

May 13 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall *

May 14 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground *

May 15 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head Onstage *

May 18 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ram Kat

May 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

July 06 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

July 07 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

July 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

July 09 - New York, NY @ Iridium

July 10 - New York, NY @ Iridium

July 11 - New York, NY @ Iridium

July 15 - Cadott, WI @ Cadott Rockfest

July 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival Afterparty

July 17 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

* – with The Haxans

^ – supporting Fozzy

Highlights from John 5's new album, Sinner, include the two-handed tapping heavy Land of the Misfit Toys and the ultra-shreddy Que Pasa, which features Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.