John 5 recruits Dave Mustaine for Que Pasa, the ultra-shreddy first track from his upcoming album, Sinner

John 5 has recruited Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine for Que Pasa, the first track from his forthcoming album Sinner.
The cut features a repeating Mustaine-delivered vocal motif spliced between some attitude-heavy hard riffing and, as you’d probably expect, some common sense-defying lead licks from John 5. Check it out below.
“I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting,” the Rob Zombie guitarist says. “He kills it on Que Pasa. It was such a joy to have him on this track.”
The guitarist – who recently delivered an awe-inspiring live medley of classic rock and metal riffs at a show in Indiana – revealed Mustaine would be “doing a little vocal thing” on the album back in July.
Mustaine’s part “sounds so good”, he teased at the time. “I love Megadeth so much, so I was like, ‘Oh my god. We’ve gotta see if Mustaine will do it.’ And he kills it.”
On his forthcoming record Sinner – which arrives October 29, rather fittingly in time for Halloween – John 5 explains: “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy.
“When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a facade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”
Sinner – he promises – is “10 tracks full of hooks, melody, and thick guitar-driven groove”, and that “Que Pasa is just the first taste of what’s to come”.
The LP arrives October 29 via Big Machine Records. Check out its full tracklisting below.
- Welcome To The Island
- For I Have Sinned
- Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)
- Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)
- How High The Moon
- Creepshow
- Land Of The Misfit Toys
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- This Is How I Do It
- Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)