John 5 recruits Dave Mustaine for Que Pasa, the ultra-shreddy first track from his upcoming album, Sinner

John 5 has recruited Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine for Que Pasa, the first track from his forthcoming album Sinner.

The cut features a repeating Mustaine-delivered vocal motif spliced between some attitude-heavy hard riffing and, as you’d probably expect, some common sense-defying lead licks from John 5. Check it out below.

“I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting,” the Rob Zombie guitarist says. “He kills it on Que Pasa. It was such a joy to have him on this track.”

The guitarist – who recently delivered an awe-inspiring live medley of classic rock and metal riffs at a show in Indiana – revealed Mustaine would be “doing a little vocal thing” on the album back in July.

Mustaine’s part “sounds so good”, he teased at the time. “I love Megadeth so much, so I was like, ‘Oh my god. We’ve gotta see if Mustaine will do it.’ And he kills it.”

On his forthcoming record Sinner – which arrives October 29, rather fittingly in time for Halloween – John 5 explains: “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy.

“When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a facade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

Sinner – he promises – is “10 tracks full of hooks, melody, and thick guitar-driven groove”, and that “Que Pasa is just the first taste of what’s to come”.

The LP arrives October 29 via Big Machine Records. Check out its full tracklisting below.

Welcome To The Island For I Have Sinned Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey) Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine) How High The Moon Creepshow Land Of The Misfit Toys Crazy Little Thing Called Love This Is How I Do It Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)