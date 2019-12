John Mayer Announces Summer North American Tour Dates

John Mayer has announced new North American dates to his 2019 World Tour. The run begins in Albany, New York, on July 19, and wraps September 14 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 1, at noon local time through Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to his solo world tour, Mayer is also touring North America with Dead & Company from May 31 to July 6.

Check out the full itinerary below.

For more information, head over to JohnMayer.com.

John Mayer Summer 2019 tour dates:

July 19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 20 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

July 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 23 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 3 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 31 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Snowmass Mountain

September 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 5 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 7 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 13– Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

September 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum