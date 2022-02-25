John Mayer tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, reschedules tour dates

John Mayer has announced four upcoming dates on his Sob Rock 2022 tour will be postponed, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

It’s the second time Mayer has contracted the virus this year, after he fell ill in January and subsequently dropped out of Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand festival.

The electric guitar star was five shows into his current tour, and had played Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center prior to the announcement.

He confirmed the news via a statement on social media, which revealed that forthcoming shows in Pittsburgh, New York and Boston – originally scheduled for later this month – will now take place in May.

The Pittsburgh show at the PPG Paints Arena has been moved from February 25 to May 5, while the performance at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, has been postponed from March 1 to May 7.

Two shows at the TD Garden in Boston, originally penciled in for March 4 and 5, will now take place on May 9 and May 10.

“Whelp,” Mayer wrote. “More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” he continued. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head - mine included - as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months.

“The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me. We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup.”

Mayer will next be in action on March 11 at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This will be followed by a triple-night showing at The Forum in Los Angeles from March 13 to 16.

For a full list of tour dates, head over to John Mayer’s website.

It's been a lively tour for John Mayer thus far. During his second night at Madison Square Garden, the blues guitar ace was joined by drummer Questlove, after touring band member Steve Ferrone tested positive for coronavirus.

The six-song set, which was preceded by a wholly acoustic show, comprised Vultures, Clarity, Something Like Olivia, Gravity, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and a cover of Prince's The Beautiful Ones.

You can see footage from the show below.