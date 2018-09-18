John McLaughlin & Jimmy Herring Premiere "Eternity's Breath"

Today, we've teamed up with not one, but two legendary guitarists, John McLaughlin and Jimmy Herring, to premiere their new live version of "Eternity's Breath." You can check it out above.

The track is the latest excerpt from the pair's new live album, Live in San Francisco. Set for release this Friday, September 21, Live in San Francisco documents the Warfield Theatre stop of the duo's Meeting of the Spirits tour, McLaughlin's final set of American concerts.

At each show during the Meeting of the Spirits tour, separate sets by Jimmy Herring and the Invisible Whip and McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension were followed by the two joining forces for an expansive closing jam based on classic Mahavishnu Orchestra material.

“This recording of the final set at the Warfield Theatre brings to full circle the amazing advent of The Mahavishnu Orchestra in 1971, and its renaissance this night in San Francisco,” McLaughlin said of the album.

“Playing these timeless compositions with John and The Fourth Dimension was a life changing experience,” Herring added.

You can check out Live in San Francisco's tracklist and cover art below, and preorder it right here.

For more on John McLaughlin, stop by johnmclaughlin.com.

Live in San Francisco Track Listing: