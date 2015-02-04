John Petrucci and Rush's Geddy Lee Booked for 'That Metal Show' Season 14 Premiere

Rush’s Geddy Lee has been confirmed as a guest on this season's debut episode of That Metal Show. The show, which is hosted by Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine, will air 9 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST February 21 on VH1 Classic.

As a bonus, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci also will make his That Metal Show debut on the February 21 episode.

Lee will return to the show to promote Rush's R40 Live 40th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off this summer. The tour will visit 34 cities throughout North America and tickets are on sale for select markets.

“Back when ‘TMS’ was first born, Geddy and Alex were nice enough to fly to New York and be a guest in our very first season," Trunk says. "I’ve always had a great relationship with the Rush guys, and it meant so much to me they were willing to support something I was doing that at that point hardly anyone had seen or heard of.

“Amazingly, almost seven years have passed and we’re now about to debut our 14th season, and I couldn’t be more honored to welcome back Geddy to the set to celebrate 40-plus years of Rush and the return of 'TMS!'"

As stated earlier, the Season 14 premiere also will feature Petrucci as guest guitarist. Dream Theater are working on their new album, which they hope will be out later this year.

Season 14 will consist of 12 all-new episodes and will be shot at Metropolis Studios in New York City Tuesday nights for broadcast the following Saturday. Audience tickets for upcoming tapings are available via Gotham Casting. Upcoming guests will be announced in the near future.

Season 14 will also mark the return of some notable segments including “Metal Modem,” “TMS Top 5,” “Rank” and “Take It Or Leave It.” The popular “Stump The Trunk” segment will be returning as audience members go out of their way to test Trunk’s vast knowledge for a chance to win a prize and see everyone’s favorite Ms. Box Of Junk, Jennifer, who is also returning for the new season.

Fans can watch previous episodes and other exclusive bonus clips at ThatMetalShow.VH1.com and on the new VH1 app.

