“I’m guessing he wasn’t in, otherwise he would have quite obviously invited us in for a jam”: America’s Got Talent star Old Grey Guitarist plays Whole Lotta Love… outside Jimmy Page’s house

By
published

John Wines took a brief break while on a popular Rock N Roll taxi tour in London to pay tribute to the Led Zeppelin legend

John Wines playing a Fender Stratocaster outside Jimmy Page's house
(Image credit: oldgreyguitarist/Instagram)

Back in 2023, John Wines – aka Old Grey Guitarist – skyrocketed to six-string stardom after his epic America’s Got Talent audition, during which he channeled Brian May and Eddie Van Halen, went viral.

Now, he’s grabbed guitarists’ attention yet again with another electric guitar stunt, but this time it didn’t take place in front of a live studio audience. Instead, it occurred in front of Jimmy Page’s home.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.