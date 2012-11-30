Johnny Cash, Def Leppard Autographed Guitars Up for Auction for 27th Annual Hungerthon

If you're into autographed guitars and helping to fight hunger, you're in luck.

The 27th Annual Hungerthon by WhyHunger is now under way, and up for auction this year are guitars signed by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, Maroon 5, David Byrne and Mumford & Sons, to name just a few.

You can place your bids at this location, with all the winning proceeds going to raise funds and awareness for hunger and poverty relief.

WhyHunger, which was founded by songwriter Harry Chapin and New York City radio personality Bill Ayres in 1975, works to support more than 8,000 grassroots and community organizations aimed at fighting hunger.