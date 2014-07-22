Johnny Marr Announces New Solo Album, 'Playland'

Johnny Marr, the former guitarist of the Smiths, Modest Mouse and the Cribs, has announced a new solo album, Playland.

The album, which is set for an October 7 release via Warner Music Group, is available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon.

Last year, Marr enjoyed a monumental start to his solo career with acclaim for his Top 10 debut solo album The Messenger. Meanwhile, his shows were celebrated for his ability to combine the best of his new material with select highlights from the Smiths, plus others from his extensive back catalog.

Work on the album commenced in London in spring 2014 as soon as the year of touring in support of The Messenger came to a close. It finds Marr continuing the creative connection that was forged on The Messenger with collaborator and co-producer Doviak, as well as the other musicians who performed on the album and accompanying tour.

"When The Messenger came out, I kept on writing," Marr said. "I liked that the band had a momentum going on tour and a connection with the audience, and I thought that energy would be good to capture on the new record.

"It's important to sound like your environment and on this record that's London and Manchester," Marr added. "The feeling of the cities and the people make it into the music."

The title is inspired by Homo Ludens, a 1938 book by the influential Dutch cultural theorist Johan Huizinga, which explores the concept of play as a precursor and principal element of cultural development.

Playland track listing: