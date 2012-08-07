Johnny Winter Wants Clapton, Gibbons, King for 'Roots' Sequel

Following the old adage that, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," legendary Texas bluesman Johnny Winter recent told Billboard that he plans to record a sequel to last year's Roots, an album that saw him team up with an all-star cast of guest musicians — including Vince Gill, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes and more.

Now, the 70-year-old Winter has his eye on a whole new supporting cast for the follow-up to Roots.

"I haven't picked the songs yet, but I'd like to have Billy Gibbons play," he said. "I'd like the have Dr. John play. I'd like to have Mark Knopfler play on something. I'd like to have Clapton, B.B. King, Buddy Guy."

While the guest list for the album is far from confirmed, Winter remains hopeful his friends will find some time in their schedules to come over and jam. "I don't know if I can get 'em all," he said, "but those are the people I'd like to have."

