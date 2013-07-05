Jonny Lang to Release New Album, 'Fight For My Soul,' September 17

Jonny Lang has announced the upcoming release of Fight For My Soul, his first studio album in seven years.

The album, the followup to 2006's Turn Around, will be released September 17 via Concord Records. The album's first single, "Blew Up (The House)," began streaming today at USAToday.com (Click on the link to take a listen).

"This particular record has taken quite a long time to finish for a lot of different reasons," Lang said. "Most of all, I started a family a few years back. Between family time and being out on the road, I really had to pick my spots to fit in recording.

"This album is something I've been wanting to do for a long time. Some of these songs may surprise people, but that's what it's all about. It keeps it fresh, and it keeps me growing. Creatively, I think there is a lot more going on inside of me than I've been sharing on record so far. Much of what I've experienced through music and life in general is in these songs."

For more information, check out jonnylang.com and Lang's Facebook page.

FIGHT FOR MY SOUL TRACKLISTING:

Blew Up (The House)

Breakin' In

We Are The Same

What You're Looking For

Not Right

The Truth

River

Fight For My Soul

All Of A Sudden

Seasons

I'll Always Be

JONNY LANG TOUR DATES

Jul-18 Spokane, Washington Bing Crosby Theatre

Jul-20 Brooks, California Cache Creek Casino

Jul-21 Saratoga, California Mountain Winery

Jul-23 San Diego, California Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

Jul-24 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

Jul-25 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon

Jul-27 Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station

Aug-02 Lockport, New York Labatt Canal Concert Series

Aug-03 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

Aug-10 Arlington, Washington Festival of The River

Aug-17 Thief River Falls, Minnesota Last Ride Blues Festival

Sep-05 Urbana, Illinois Elnora Guitar Fest @ Krannert Center

Sep-06 Bayfield, Wisconsin Big Top Chautauqua

Sep-07 St Charles, Illinois Arcada Theater

Sep-08 Des Moines, Iowa Val Air Ballroom

Sep-14 Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Casino

Sep-15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

Sep-17 Fargo, North Dakota Fargo Theatre

Sep-18 Minneapolis, Minnesota State Theatre

Sep-20 Rockford, Illinois Coronado PAC

Sep-21 Madison, Wisconsin Overture Center for the Arts

Sep-22 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Sep-24 Cleveland, Ohio House Of Blues

Sep-26 Boston, Massachusetts Wilbur Theatre

Sep-27 Glenside, Pennsylvania Keswick Theatre

Sep-28 New York, New York Irving Plaza

Oct-01 Paris, FRANCE New Morning

Oct-03 London, England The Borderline

Oct-05 Avignon, France Avignon Blues Festival

Oct-06 Zurich, Switzerland X-tra

Oct-08 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik

Oct-09 Bochum, Germany Zeche Bochum

Oct-10 Munich, Germany Muffathalle

Oct-12 Nancy, France Nancy Jazz Pulsations

Oct-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

Oct-15 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique

Oct-18 Houston, Texas House Of Blues

Oct-19 New Orleans, Louisiana Crescent City Blues Fest

Oct-20 Dallas, Texas House Of Blues

Oct-22 Denver, Colorado Ogden Theatre

Oct-23 Durango, CO Fort Lewis College

Oct-25 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick

Oct-26 Beverly Hills, California Canyon Theater

Nov-05 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino

Nov-06 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino

Nov-08 Chicago, Illinois House Of Blues

Nov-09 Kalamazoo, MI State Theatre

Nov-10 Carmel, Indiana The Palladium

Nov-12 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

Nov-14 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

Nov-15 Cranston, RI Park Theatre

Nov-16 Port Chester, New York Capitol Theatre

Nov-19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov-20 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis PAC

Nov-21 Miami, FL Knight Concert Hall

Nov-23 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues

Nov-24 Atlanta, GA Center Stage