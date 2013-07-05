Jonny Lang to Release New Album, 'Fight For My Soul,' September 17

Jonny Lang has announced the upcoming release of Fight For My Soul, his first studio album in seven years.
The album, the followup to 2006's Turn Around, will be released September 17 via Concord Records. The album's first single, "Blew Up (The House)," began streaming today at USAToday.com (Click on the link to take a listen).
"This particular record has taken quite a long time to finish for a lot of different reasons," Lang said. "Most of all, I started a family a few years back. Between family time and being out on the road, I really had to pick my spots to fit in recording.
"This album is something I've been wanting to do for a long time. Some of these songs may surprise people, but that's what it's all about. It keeps it fresh, and it keeps me growing. Creatively, I think there is a lot more going on inside of me than I've been sharing on record so far. Much of what I've experienced through music and life in general is in these songs."
FIGHT FOR MY SOUL TRACKLISTING:
- Blew Up (The House)
- Breakin' In
- We Are The Same
- What You're Looking For
- Not Right
- The Truth
- River
- Fight For My Soul
- All Of A Sudden
- Seasons
- I'll Always Be
JONNY LANG TOUR DATES
Jul-18 Spokane, Washington Bing Crosby Theatre
Jul-20 Brooks, California Cache Creek Casino
Jul-21 Saratoga, California Mountain Winery
Jul-23 San Diego, California Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay
Jul-24 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House
Jul-25 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon
Jul-27 Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station
Aug-02 Lockport, New York Labatt Canal Concert Series
Aug-03 Falls Church, VA State Theatre
Aug-10 Arlington, Washington Festival of The River
Aug-17 Thief River Falls, Minnesota Last Ride Blues Festival
Sep-05 Urbana, Illinois Elnora Guitar Fest @ Krannert Center
Sep-06 Bayfield, Wisconsin Big Top Chautauqua
Sep-07 St Charles, Illinois Arcada Theater
Sep-08 Des Moines, Iowa Val Air Ballroom
Sep-14 Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Casino
Sep-15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
Sep-17 Fargo, North Dakota Fargo Theatre
Sep-18 Minneapolis, Minnesota State Theatre
Sep-20 Rockford, Illinois Coronado PAC
Sep-21 Madison, Wisconsin Overture Center for the Arts
Sep-22 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Sep-24 Cleveland, Ohio House Of Blues
Sep-26 Boston, Massachusetts Wilbur Theatre
Sep-27 Glenside, Pennsylvania Keswick Theatre
Sep-28 New York, New York Irving Plaza
Oct-01 Paris, FRANCE New Morning
Oct-03 London, England The Borderline
Oct-05 Avignon, France Avignon Blues Festival
Oct-06 Zurich, Switzerland X-tra
Oct-08 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik
Oct-09 Bochum, Germany Zeche Bochum
Oct-10 Munich, Germany Muffathalle
Oct-12 Nancy, France Nancy Jazz Pulsations
Oct-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
Oct-15 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique
Oct-18 Houston, Texas House Of Blues
Oct-19 New Orleans, Louisiana Crescent City Blues Fest
Oct-20 Dallas, Texas House Of Blues
Oct-22 Denver, Colorado Ogden Theatre
Oct-23 Durango, CO Fort Lewis College
Oct-25 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick
Oct-26 Beverly Hills, California Canyon Theater
Nov-05 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino
Nov-06 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino
Nov-08 Chicago, Illinois House Of Blues
Nov-09 Kalamazoo, MI State Theatre
Nov-10 Carmel, Indiana The Palladium
Nov-12 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre
Nov-14 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury
Nov-15 Cranston, RI Park Theatre
Nov-16 Port Chester, New York Capitol Theatre
Nov-19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov-20 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis PAC
Nov-21 Miami, FL Knight Concert Hall
Nov-23 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues
Nov-24 Atlanta, GA Center Stage