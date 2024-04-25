“I never learned any barre chords... all I’ve ever learned was ‘oompah oompah’. It drove me to either give up guitar or start writing music”: Josh Homme reveals how learning polka as a kid developed his off-kilter guitar playing style

By Janelle Borg
published

Homme went on to experiment with detuning to push against the rigid rules set by his guitar teacher

Josh Homme playing guitar on stage
(Image credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on Q with Tom Power, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme revealed how his distinct guitar playing style can be traced back to learning polka in childhood.

“I took guitar lessons from nine years old till about 11, and I never learned any barre chords... all I've ever learned was oompah oompah,” said Homme.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.