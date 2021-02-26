Josh Middleton puts his new ESP LTD JM-II signature model through its paces in this searing playthrough of Worship Decay

We're sure that since the announcement of Josh Middleton's latest signature model – the ESP LTD JM-II – you've been dying to see and hear it in action. Well, we're here to end your Cycle of Suffering – I'll accept a round of applause – as we bring you Middleton's official playthrough of Sylosis's latest single, Worship Decay.

A standalone cut separate from the band's aforementioned 2020 album Cycle of Suffering, Worship Decay features a flurry of monstrous metal riffs as well as a face-melting alternate picked/two hand-tapped solo, so it makes an excellent track for the Sylosis frontman to demonstrate what his new axe is made of.

Watch as he navigates both the song's rhythm and lead lines with savage precision, illustrating exactly why Sylosis are keeping the torch of thrash-metal aflame.

Gear-wise, Middleton of course wields his ESP LTD JM-II, and this runs through a Peavey 6505+ amp – which powers a Mesa 4x12 Oversized cab – and a Maxon OD-808 overdrive pedal.

“Worship Decay features a pretty big variety of playing,” Middleton says. “There are some really big grooves but also the faster more intricate riffing we're known for. I always like to infuse as much melody into my solos as possible to balance out the more technical aspects in there.”