George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist, dies at 76

Former Journey rhythm guitarist George Tickner has passed away at the age of 76, according to a Facebook post from the band's long-tenured guitarist, Neal Schon.

“Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news,” wrote Schon. “George Tickner, Journey's original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old. Godspeed, George… thank you for the music.

“We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely. Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking… I think we need to do a group hug, JJ's!”

Journey formed in San Francisco in 1973 following an amalgamation of members from two acts: namely, lead guitarist Schon and keyboardist/vocalist Gregg Rolie, who had both played in Santana; and rhythm guitarist Tickner and bassist Ross Valory of the psych-rock band, Frumious Bandersnatch.

The band’s combined experience and contacts – not least, the patronage of Santana manager Herbie Herbert – saw them quickly perform to large crowds at early shows.

Indeed, their first gig was to an audience of 10,000 at San Francisco’s famed Winterland Ballroom. That was quickly follow by a Hawaii festival performance to a 100,000-strong crowd.

(L-R) Journey bandmembers Jonathan Cain, Steve Perry, George Tickner, Neal Schon, Aynsley Dunbar (rear), Robert Fleischman, Ross Valory, and Steve Smith (beret), pictured in 2005 (Image credit: Frank Trapper / Getty)

Tickner played with the group from the outset and, following their signing with Columbia, helped to write and record the band’s 1975 self-titled debut album. Among his writing credits on that album are the songs Topaz, Mystery Mountain and the album’s expansive opening statement, Of A Lifetime.

Following the album’s release, the prospect of a heavy touring schedule and the opportunity to study medicine at Stanford on a full scholarship led Tickner to leave the group.

Schon took over as the sole guitarist at that point, but Tickner remained involved in music in various forms. He contributed to the writing of Journey’s next two albums, 1976's Look Into The Future and 1977's Next, and later opened a studio, The Hive, which he co-founded with Valory.

Various members of Journey recorded at the facility, and Tickner once again reunited with his former bandmates when they were awarded with a star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame in 2005 (pictured above).

Schon has also shared a six-string tribute to the departed Tickner on Twitter, writing simply: “Some late nite Strat blues. Prayers for George.”