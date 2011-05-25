Judas Priest Announce North American Tour Dates

After storming the world for nearly 40 years and taking their very brand of heavy metal to all four corners of the planet, Judas Priest have announced this will be their final world tour.

However, the band will be going out strong as they rock the planet this year on their EPITAPH tour, hitting all the major cities of the world. They'll be playing the songs that helped make the name Judas Priest synonymous with heavy metal.

The tour will feature new guitarist Richie Faulkner. The 31-year-old British guitar player has blended into the band perfectly. He joins Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis.

With all guns blazing and amps cranked to 11, the band will be giving all their fans one last chance to witness the metal experience that is Judas Priest. They'll be starting their North American tour on Oct. 12 in San Antonio, Texas. A confirmed itinerary of performances for the first leg of tour can be found below.

October:

12 San Antonio, TX: AT&T Center

14 Corpus Christi, TX: Concrete Street Amphitheater

15 Houston, TX: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 Dallas, TX: Allen Event Center

18 Tucson, AZ: Ava Amphitheater

19 San Diego, CA: Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre

21 Phoenix, AZ: AZ State Fair

22 San Bernardino, CA: San Manuel Amphitheater

23 Las Vegas, NV: Hard Rock

25 Los Angeles, CA: Gibson Amphitheatre

26 Oakland, CA: Oracle Arena

29 Seattle, WA: WaMu Theater

30 Vancouver, BC: Rogers Arena

November:

1 Edmonton, AB: Shaw Conference Center

2 Calgary, AB: Scotiabank Saddledome

4 Salt Lake City, UT: Maverik Center

5 Denver, CO: 1STBANK Center

12 Chicago, IL: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

13 Detroit, MI: Joe Louis Arena

18 East Rutherford, NJ: Izod Center

Stay tuned as we announce more dates - information will be forthcoming soon - so start getting prepared to rock one final time with the incomparable JUDAS PRIEST!

For more information, visit judaspriest.com.