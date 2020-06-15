Katatonia’s Roger Ojersson reveals his effects secrets in this in-depth pedalboard tour

On recently released 11th album City Burials, Swedish metal heroes Katatonia fully indulged their progressive leanings while channeling the brute riff force of their past - and the result was one of the best albums of their career.

The release also marks the recording debut for Roger Öjersson, who joins Anders Nyström on six-string duties and has plenty of fresh ideas to share - as evidenced by this exclusive look at his smart, streamlined guitar rig.

In the video above, Öjersson shares an in-depth tour of his pedalboard, which combines a host of unsung classics and mini-pedal offerings into one of the most tonesome ’boards we’ve heard in ages.

Chief among his choices is the AMT M-Lead preamp, which delivers JCM-style drive, while Ibanez’s superlative downsized pedals are also featured heavily, as well as the company’s underrated gem of a wah, the Weeping Demon.

Anasounds’ ingenious Element spring reverb also makes an appearance, with the tank mounted underneath the guitarist’s T.Rex ToneTrunk 45.

Öjersson very generously demonstrates the succulent tones he gets from each of the pedals - including a wailing three-minute atmospheric jam to round out the video, all performed on his Schecter Ultra II with Seymour Duncan SH-4 and SH-2 humbuckers.

For more from Öjersson, take a listen to City Burials, which is out now via Peaceville Records.