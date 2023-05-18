Kate Bush on John Giblin: “We’ve all lost a great man and an unmatchable musician”

John Giblin – a celebrated session bassist who worked with some of the most influential figures in contemporary music – died this week, aged 71. The news was shared by producer Robert M. Corich on Facebook, who stated that Giblin passed away in Cheltenham after battling illness. “Fellow musicians, family, friends, fans and the studio world in general have lost a truly amazing human being and musician,” write Corich. “John has certainly left a deep musical legacy and a beautiful imprint for everyone he was involved with.”



Born in Bellshill, Scotland in 1952, Giblin began his career in the 1970s, and soon became a first call bass player for the likes of Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush – who first worked with Giblin on the Peter Gabriel song No Self Control, as well as her own hit single, Babooshka.



“Everyone loved John,” Bush wrote on her official website. “Everybody wanted to work with him because he was such a great talent. I loved working with him, not just because he was such an extraordinary musician, but because he was always huge amounts of fun. He loved to be pushed in a musical context, and it was really exciting to feel him cross that line and find incredibly gorgeous musical phrases that were only there for him.”

“Babooshka would never have been the masterpiece that it is without the beautiful fretless parts that John imparted,” wrote Rob Mullarkey, bassist with Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier. “His style was rooted in soul and pop and he always had impeccable time and a real melodic ear. Taking influence from Eberhard Weber as much as Jamerson and Jaco, he achieved the holy grail of establishing a unique voice while nailing all the attributes of a tasteful and grounding bass role. Check out the way he used a delay pedal to bring on Ghostdancing with Simple Minds.”

As a session musician, Giblin also earned credits with the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox and Phil Collins, amassing countless recording appearances. “I think it was Phil Collins who first introduced us,” wrote Peter Gabriel. “My favourite bit of John’s work with me was also with Phil on drums, No Self-Control, but I have so many great memories of working with John. This wonderful and warm hearted musician contributed so much to so many great records. We will all miss you John.”

“Gutted to hear the terribly sad news about John Giblin,” wrote bassist Guy Pratt. “His playing on Peter Gabriel 3 alone is a landmark performance, let alone his amazing contribution to so many great artists. When Joan Armatrading toured Australia and NZ with Bryan Ferry back in 2007, John was an indispensable member of the gang, and many great times were had, which I shall always cherish. Sending best wishes and condolences to all his near and dear.”



Gavin Harrison, drummer with prog innovators King Crimson, added, “Having John play bass guitar with you is a drummer's dream come true. It was a special experience because there was always some extra bit of magic involved. I can't quantify it – but I could feel his groove and soul so clearly inside of my playing. He made me sound good – and I didn't realise it until the next time I played without him. A truly incredible musician.”