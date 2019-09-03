Keeley combines Drive, Chorus and Rotary for versatile new DCR pedal

Keeley has announced a nicely appointed offshoot of its DDR Drive Delay Reverb, the DCR Drive Chorus Rotary.

With enough tones to cover any gig, says Keeley, the DCR features two compressed, tube-style circuits: one full-range, and the other with a shelf and low-pass filter for thickening up guitars.

There are two types of modulation onboard, too: a chorus/flanger setting or rotary speaker, the latter of which boasts Vibra and Leslie sounds.

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

Other features include true bypass switching and a TRS effects loop, for inserting other effects between the drive and modulation.

We can't see this being quite as essential as the DDR, but it could make a better fit for blues and funk players.

The DCR is available now for $179 from Keeley Electronics.