Keeley Electronics reintroduces the Katana Clean Boost in sleek Throwback White colorway

Keeley Electronics has reintroduced a new-look version of its famed Katana Clean Boost pedal, kitting out the reinvigorated offering with a sleek Throwback White colorway.

As was the case with the original, the effects pedal giant’s updated iteration boasts a significantly streamlined control layout featuring only an On/Off boost switch and an enlarged side-mounted Speed control knob.

Appearing in a decidedly retro minimalist cosmetic, the Katana’s throwback aesthetic is matched internally by a series of functional appointments that remain true to its historic roots.

Under the hood, the pedal boasts period-accurate JFETs as well as “the same component values from the original Katana”, with modern construction techniques being deployed to develop a more road-ready unit.

Two modes are yet again available, selected by either pushing in or pulling out the volume control. Pushed in, the Katana acts as a conventional volume controller, while the pulled out mode promises to provide a mix-cutting boost with subtle gain.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Keeley Electronics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

In terms of the pedal’s new sonic character, Keeley Electronics has equipped the Throwback White Katana with an updated Boost mode, which is said to offer a more robust, clear sound, and which gives more clarity to bass notes.

Other notable features include voltage doubling capabilities engaged by pulling out the Speed knob, with a higher power supply voltage vowing to deliver an increased headroom boost.

The original Katana Boost – initially designed as part of Keeley Electronics’ Time Machine Boost – was the first circuit created by Robert Keeley for the brand, and went on to become its own independent pedal upon its release.

The Keeley Electronics Katana Clean Boost in Throwback White is available now for $179.

Head over to Keeley Electronics for more information.