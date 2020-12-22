Guitarists spend a lot of time acquiring the right gear – from instruments to amps to effect pedals – in order to obtain their ideal sound.

But it’s all worthless if your guitar won’t stay in tune.

And when it comes to tuning machines, there’s no brand more esteemed than Grover, which is known throughout the industry for its legendary and instantly recognizable products, found on some of the most popular guitars and basses.

Grover has a wide range of replacement tuners to choose from, so we had Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario focus in on four locking designs to help get you familiar with the many options on hand, as well as demonstrate how easy they are to use.

Image 1 of 4 Original Locking Rotomatics in chrome (Image credit: Grover) Image 2 of 4 Mini Locking Rotomatics in black chrome (Image credit: Grover) Image 3 of 4 Roto-Grip Locking Rotomatics in gold (Image credit: Grover) Image 4 of 4 Mini Roto-Grip Locking Rotomatics in black chrome (Image credit: Grover)

First up is Grover’s Original Locking Rotomatics (the company's 106 Series), which are standard-size tuning machines that automatically lock once you begin tuning.

Some guitars utilize smaller-sized tuners, which, Paul explains, is where Grover’s Mini Locking Rotomatics (406 Series) – which feature the same design as the original Rotomatics but with smaller buttons for more space – come in.

The next to be introduced are Grover’s Roto-Grip Locking Rotomatics (502 Series), which are standard-size and feature a thumbscrew wheel locking mechanism found on the back of the tuner.

Finally, we have Grover's Mini Roto-Grip Locking Rotomatics (505 Series), a smaller version of the regular Roto-Grips designed for six-in-line and smaller headstocks.

“All these tuners are an ideal replacement for most standard guitar tuning machines and all feature 18:1 gear ratios for precise tuning,” Paul says. What’s more, they come complete with all necessary mounting hardware.

The tuners are available in 3x3 configuration, while the Mini versions are also offered for six-in-line headstock guitars.

“Hopefully one of these will suit your locking tuner needs,” Paul says. "And keep in mind Grover makes a whole bunch of world-class tuning machines in a variety of modern and classic styles.”

To check them all out, head to Grover.