Keith Richards Premieres New Song, "Trouble"

Keith Richards has premiered a new song—"Trouble"—and you can check it out below.

It's the first single from his new album, Crosseyed Heart, which is due September 18 via Republic Records.

The track is an easygoing blues rocker that can't help but conjure thoughts of Rolling Stones B-sides—the ones with Keith on vocals, that is. "Maybe trouble is your middle name / the trouble is that that's your game," he sings.

Crosseyed Heart will be Richards' first solo album since 1992's Main Offender. Before that, he released 1988's Talk Is Cheap, plus a live album.