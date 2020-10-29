Kemper launches new overdrive system, inspired by classic drive pedals

Kemper has announced the new Profiler Operating System Version 8.0, offering tones ranging from “vintage to raunchy uber-blues to ultra-tight djent” and beyond.

According to Kemper, the new overdrive system, currently in beta mode, is inspired by classic overdrive pedals like the Ibanez / Maxon TS808 and TS9, Klon Centaur, Horizon Precision Drive, Boss OD-1 and SD-1, Analogman King of Tone, Timmy Overdrive and Marshall Bluesbreaker MK1.

Rather than just modeling the originals, however, Kemper says it's taken the technology and concepts "one step further", promising improved sound quality, ease of use and performance.

What’s more, the various drives are combined in one "pedal", via an advanced algorithm with added parameters, allowing users to morph between sounds and create their own unique tone for any guitar, amp and cabinet combination.

There are also 20 quick-start presets available, as well as an OCD-inspired distortion.

The new update is available for free at Kemper Amps.