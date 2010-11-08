Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Play Hendrix's Original 'Woodstock' Strat During Special TV Appearance

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be joining The Roots for a special Hendrix-themed sit-in on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Kenny will be playing the same white Fender Stratocaster guitar that Jimi Hendrix played on the morning of August 18, 1969 at the Woodstock Festival. It’s the same instrument on which Hendrix played “The Star Spangled Banner,” the recording of which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

Kenny’s performance with The Roots comes only a few hours before his appearance on stage at New York’s Beacon Theatre with the all-star line-up of top players for a scheduled Experience Hendrix Tour stop at the famed venue. Tune in on 11/10 to catch Kenny, The Roots and Jimmy Fallon.