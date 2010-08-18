Kenny Wayne Shepherd Readying 'Live in Chicago' Disc

Renowned blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will release Live in Chicago on September 28 through Roadrunner/Loud & Proud Records. Recorded in Chicago’s House of Blues during the 10 Days Out: Blues From The Backroads tour, Live in Chicago showcases Kenny and his band—Noah Hunt, Chris Layton, Scott Nelson and Riley Osbourn—along with special guests Hubert Sumlin, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, Buddy Flett, Bryan Lee and Tommy Shannon (of Double Trouble).

Though an illness nearly kept Kenny from performing that night, his heartfelt commitment to the music (and quite a lot of adrenaline) ensured that he took the stage, sharing with the audience one of the most spectacular performances of his career, and one that fans can now hear on this upcoming release.

Live in Chicago track listing: