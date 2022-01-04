KHDK Electronics debuts two-in-one Scott Ian signature pedal, the JSL

KHDK Electronics has teamed up with Anthrax electric guitar player Scott Ian for an all-new signature effects pedal – the Scott Ian JSL.

The amp-and-boost unit takes inspiration from Ian’s ultra-limited Sgt D pedal that debuted last year, though features a newly refined circuit that promises to deliver the sounds from Ian's early Anthrax and Stormtroopers of Death days.

In practice, the JSL features both a boost section and an amp section, each dictated by channel-specific controls, and aims to offer up “more clarity and metal” by way of the new circuitry and a "game-changing" right-hand switch.

Treble, Boost and Bass knobs feature on the boost half of the pedal, while Treble, Mid, Bass, Volume and Gain parameters are charged with controlling the amp section. Each side also features an independent footswitch, meaning they can be used independently or in parallel.

According to KHDK, the boost section is modeled after a booster pedal that Ian used during his early Anthrax and S.O.D. days, and operates as a pre-distortion EQ control.

The limited-edition pedals will also come adorned with artwork composed by Mario Lopez, a prolific artist who has worked with a host of heavy metal bands, including Amoth, Crystal Viper and Predatoria.

As was the case with the Sgt D, the JSL will be released as part of a limited run, and only 333 pieces will be made available.

Each KHDK JSL, available now for $249, is built and tested in Kentucky, and arrives with a letter of authenticity signed by Scott Ian.

To find out more, visit KHDK Electronics.