Kill Devil Hill Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Kill Devil Hill, the recently formed band featuring guitarist Mark Zavon, bassist Rex Brown, (Pantera, Down), drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell, Dio) and singer Dewey Bragg, have announced a new set of North American tour dates.

The new dates kick off August 1 in Las Vegas, and new dates will be added soon.

Kill Devil Hill's self-titled debut album was released May 22 via Steamhammer/SPV.