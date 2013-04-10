Killswitch Engage Announce Tour Dates

Killswitch Engage—singer Jesse Leach, guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, bassist Mike D'Antonio, guitarist Joel Stroetzel and drummer Justin Foley—have announced their first headline tour in support of their just-released new album Disarm the Descent, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and at number 1 on the Hard Music Chart.
The tour will feature support from As I Lay Dying and Miss May I, with Affiance opening. Tickets go on sale on April 12 or April 13, depending on the market.
"Everyone in the Killswitch family is excited to get out on our first U.S. headlining tour in support of our new record," Leach said. "We are hitting some great cities and have a great mix of songs from every era of Killswitch as well as of course a handful of new ones."
Leach continued, "We look forward to sharing this tour with our old friends and brothers in metal As I Lay Dying. I personally have never had the chance to tour with them and I am looking forward to having such a quality band out with us to give this tour even more fire! We will also be joined by a talented and up-and-coming band Miss May I. Thanks to all the U.S. fans for your support! Our live show will be full-on energy with all of us ready to take this to a whole new level."
Bassist Mike D. concurred, saying, "We are super excited to be back out with our good buds in As I Lay Dying! They are some of our favorite dudes to hang with on the road, so assumptions are high that utter chaos shall ensue. There will be so much metal riffage -- you could build your own Carnival Cruse Ship. That's right, 'CHUGGA CHUGGA Paralysis' is surely imminent."
TOUR DATES:
- May 30 Oklahoma City | Diamond Ballroom
- May 31 Austin, TX | Stubbs BBQ
June 1 Houston, TX | | House of Blues
June 3 Orlando, FL | House of Blues
June 4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
June 6 Richmond, VA | The National
June 7 Syracuse, NY | F Shed at The Market
June 8 Hampton Beach, NH | Hampton Beach Casino
June 9 Philadelphia, PA | Trocadero
June 11 New York, NY | Best Buy Theater
June 12 Silver Spring, MD | Fillmore
June 14 Montebello, QC | Montebello Marina/D-Tox Rockfest
June 15 Guelph, ON | Guelph Concert Theater
June 16 Grand Rapids, MI | Intersection
June 17 Cincinnati, OH | Bogarts
June 18 Sauget, IL | Pops
June 20 Denver, CO | Summit
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT | Salt Air
June 22 Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues
June 23 Phoenix, AZ | Marquee
June 25 San Francisco, CA | Regency Grand
June 27 Vancouver, BC | Commodore
June 28 Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory
June 29 Billings, MT | Shrine Auditorium
July 1 Fargo, ND | The Venue
July 2 Omaha, NE | Sokol Auditorium
July 3 Wichita, KS | Cottilion
July 5 Milwaukee, WI | Rave
July 6 Cleveland, OH | House of Blues
July 7 Detroit, MI | Crofoot
July 8 Joliet, IL | Mojoes