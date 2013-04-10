Killswitch Engage Announce Tour Dates

Killswitch Engage—singer Jesse Leach, guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, bassist Mike D'Antonio, guitarist Joel Stroetzel and drummer Justin Foley—have announced their first headline tour in support of their just-released new album Disarm the Descent, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and at number 1 on the Hard Music Chart.

The tour will feature support from As I Lay Dying and Miss May I, with Affiance opening. Tickets go on sale on April 12 or April 13, depending on the market.

"Everyone in the Killswitch family is excited to get out on our first U.S. headlining tour in support of our new record," Leach said. "We are hitting some great cities and have a great mix of songs from every era of Killswitch as well as of course a handful of new ones."

Leach continued, "We look forward to sharing this tour with our old friends and brothers in metal As I Lay Dying. I personally have never had the chance to tour with them and I am looking forward to having such a quality band out with us to give this tour even more fire! We will also be joined by a talented and up-and-coming band Miss May I. Thanks to all the U.S. fans for your support! Our live show will be full-on energy with all of us ready to take this to a whole new level."

Bassist Mike D. concurred, saying, "We are super excited to be back out with our good buds in As I Lay Dying! They are some of our favorite dudes to hang with on the road, so assumptions are high that utter chaos shall ensue. There will be so much metal riffage -- you could build your own Carnival Cruse Ship. That's right, 'CHUGGA CHUGGA Paralysis' is surely imminent."

TOUR DATES:

May 30 Oklahoma City | Diamond Ballroom

May 31 Austin, TX | Stubbs BBQ

June 1 Houston, TX | | House of Blues

June 3 Orlando, FL | House of Blues

June 4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

June 6 Richmond, VA | The National

June 7 Syracuse, NY | F Shed at The Market

June 8 Hampton Beach, NH | Hampton Beach Casino

June 9 Philadelphia, PA | Trocadero

June 11 New York, NY | Best Buy Theater

June 12 Silver Spring, MD | Fillmore

June 14 Montebello, QC | Montebello Marina/D-Tox Rockfest

June 15 Guelph, ON | Guelph Concert Theater

June 16 Grand Rapids, MI | Intersection

June 17 Cincinnati, OH | Bogarts

June 18 Sauget, IL | Pops

June 20 Denver, CO | Summit

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT | Salt Air

June 22 Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

June 23 Phoenix, AZ | Marquee

June 25 San Francisco, CA | Regency Grand

June 27 Vancouver, BC | Commodore

June 28 Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory

June 29 Billings, MT | Shrine Auditorium

July 1 Fargo, ND | The Venue

July 2 Omaha, NE | Sokol Auditorium

July 3 Wichita, KS | Cottilion

July 5 Milwaukee, WI | Rave

July 6 Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

July 7 Detroit, MI | Crofoot

July 8 Joliet, IL | Mojoes