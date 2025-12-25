“If we see something like the DigiTech Bad Monkey overdrive trending, it’s like, ‘Okay, who opened their mouth?’ And it’s usually JHS’s Josh Scott”: From the amp modeling revolution to the demand for dirt, these are the trends driving the used gear market

Features
By published

Joel Handley of Reverb gives us a peek into used gear’s trends, past, present and what the future might hold

A guitarist wears headphones as he tries out a semi-hollow at NAMM
(Image credit: Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you’re a gear junkie, you’ve most likely browsed Reverb for used gear. And as far as second-hand guitar miscellany goes, Joel Handley, Reverb’s senior content manager, has been along for a volatile, yet fun, ride.

“It’s fun to track trends,” Handley says. “If you’re into effects pedals, for example, you want to know what the latest and greatest things are.”

To that end, you can’t simply assume that it’s out with the old, in with the new. “The new tech really does just come up and sit beside the old tech,” Handley says. “It doesn’t really unseat those old giants.”

Why? “It’s hard to unseat the kings,” he says.

What’s hot in used gear now compared to past years?

Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

Is Reverb able to track where it thinks the next random gear spike might come from?

We keep an eye on our internal search data, in terms of what people are typing into the Reverb search box. And if we see something like the DigiTech Bad Monkey overdrive trending, it’s like, “Okay, who opened their mouth?” And it’s usually JHS’s Josh Scott who opens his mouth to make those spikes happen. [Laughs] But we’re not forecasting that.

What’s another notable spike you’ve seen recently?

The Hello Kitty Strat spiked in popularity when Zakk Wylde played one, perhaps half ironically, a few years ago. The used market went nuts, and Fender reissued them, so that’s one of the electric guitar models that has appreciated in the last six years more than others, which is hilarious.

How about guitars that were hot but fell off a cliff?

If we’re talking broad strokes of the used market, there’s Strats, Les Pauls and Telecasters that sell at volumes way up on top of the mountain… and then there’s everything else. You could say offsets have had a really good decade, but they don’t sell anywhere near the numbers of those three. It’d take a cataclysmic event to change that.

PRS SE Silver Sky

(Image credit: Future / Neil Godwin)

Why do you think other high-quality brands such as PRS and G&L don’t do as well in the resale market?

Amp modelers have exploded in popularity. In 2024, more revenue came from the Neural DSP Quad Cortex than any other piece of gear

It’s just the volume of demand for classic models and brands. If you shut your eyes and think about what a guitar looks like, it’s probably a Les Paul, a Strat or a Tele. And even a PRS Silver Sky is just a really nice, well-made and easy-to-intonate Strat. But a brand like G&L deserves more love, just for the quality and price point. [Editor's note: since this interview was conducted, G&L has closed.]

Pedal-wise, what are people after?

Drives and dirt. With the growth of pedals, by 2024, we had approximately 14,000 different individual pedal models in our database, compared to around 9,000 in 2019. If it seems like there’s a dozen new pedals coming out every week, there are. [Laughs]

How about used amps?

Amp modelers have exploded in popularity. In 2024, more revenue came from the Neural DSP Quad Cortex than any other piece of gear. But on the whole, tube and traditional solid-state amps still outpace modelers, even though modelers can be bestsellers individually.

A Neural DSP Quad Cortex on a scratched wooden floor

(Image credit: Future)

Is it inevitable that the used-gear market will entirely shift toward pedals and modelers one day?

It’s easier to record than ever before, and it’s easier to make music than before. If you’re a new guitarist, are you even buying an amp when you start? You’re probably better off getting an interface and using free virtual amp sims on your laptop to start making sounds.

But traditional guitar amps aren’t dying a slow, painful death just yet, correct?

Amps and pedals are where the fun and the tone-shaping come in. That’s where combinations of gear can really help unlock a unique voice. New tech isn’t replacing the old but sitting beside it. Traditional amps aren’t going anywhere; they’re just another spice to use when creating your music stew.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and MusicRadar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.