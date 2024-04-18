“Jimi Hendrix came down to see us – he came up to me and said, ‘Shake my left hand, man, it’s closer to my heart’”: King Crimson’s Robert Fripp on the time he met Jimi Hendrix

By Janelle Borg
published

Robert Fripp recalls Jimi Hendrix calling King Crimson “the best band in the world”

A composite image of Robert Fripp and Jimi Hendrix
(Image credit: John Atashian/Getty Images; David Redfern/Getty Images)

In a recent interview on Rob Squad Reactions, King Crimson's Robert Fripp has recounted the band's early years – including a memorable encounter with Jimi Hendrix.

Fripp met Hendrix in 1969 at London's Revolution's Club, a meeting he frequently refers to as “one of the best calling cards any working musician is ever likely to be able to present.”

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.