“We started thinking, ‘Well, who could possibly be in the band?’ The only person I could think of was Steve”: Adrian Belew on how he and Steve Vai are forming a new guitar partnership ahead of a King Crimson supergroup tour

By Phil Weller
Contributions from
Andrew Daly
 published

'Beat' will tour the band's ’80s material later this year, and the group's guitar duo is working on a partnership that can do the Belew/Fripp double act justice

Adrian Belew Steve Vai
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The term ‘supergroup’ is often overused – but in the case of Beat, that moniker can be used with full confidence.

Featuring Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai, and Tool’s Danny Carey, the band has been assembled with Robert Fripp’s blessing to perform King Crimson’s ‘80s trilogy of albums: Discipline (1981), Beat (1982), and Three of a Perfect Pair (1984).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from