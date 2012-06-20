Kirk Hammett to Release 'Too Much Horror Business' Book in October

When we spoke to Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammet a couple of weeks back, he mentioned he would be unveiling a brand new book at his Kirk's Crypt tent at this weekend's Orion Music + More festival.

"It's a book about vintage tour and movie posters, vintage monster toys and artwork," Kirk told Guitar World recently. "It's basically all the stuff I've managed to amass over the last 30 years or so. I have such a huge collection and I just thought now was the right time to share it with everyone. And that's exactly what I'm doing."

It's now been revealed that the book will be titled Too Much Horror Business - The Kirk Hammett Collection, and will be released this October via Abrams Images. The large-format, hardcover book will contain over 300 images from Kirk's private collection of rare memorabilia along with captions from Kirk himself.The 228-page book will also feature three extensive conversations with writer Steffan Chirazi "covering the importance of collecting in Hammett’s life from childhood."

“This is my gift to all the other horror nerds out there who are just like me,” said Kirk in a new press statement, “it’s been made with great love for all the many characters and movies which guided me through childhood, into adulthood and which still keep me on track today.”

The 228-page book will also feature three extensive conversations with writer Steffan Chirazi "covering the importance of collecting in Hammett’s life from childhood."

Too Much Horror Business - The Kirk Hammett Collection can be pre-ordered here.