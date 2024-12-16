“Well, yesterday was nuts”: Metallica pull out all the stops for All Within My Hands charity gig – bringing out oddball Danelectros, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and rareties

Last Friday (December 13), Metallica maintained tradition by hosting their annual All Within My Hands Foundation event, which saw the heavy metal legends tap a host of special guests – and eyebrow-raising electric guitars – to perform a range of covers, deep cuts, and reimagined fan favorites.

Over the 13-song setlist, Metallica delivered both acoustic and electric sets, with lesser-played tracks getting air time, and an intriguing cast of guest musicians helping punctuate the evening's festivities.

While some tracks got live debuts and others were dusted off for their first showing in nearly 30 years, it was perhaps Hetfield’s decision to sling an oddball Danelectro Long Horn Baritone over his shoulder for a rendition of Fuel that especially stood out.

With a street price of around $550, the Long Horn isn’t exactly a wallet-thinner, but with its lengthy 29.75" scale and B-to-B tuning, it’s arguably not your archetypal trasher. However, Hetfield used it to help Metallica break out of the key of E, as they gave Fuel a heavier run-out in the key of B.

Fuel followed an impromptu guitar solo from Hetfield as he showcased his new Danelectro’s low twang. Hammett’s bonus harmonies, via a single pickup Fender Esquire, are a treat, too.

Metallica - FUEL - 12/13/24 YouTube Theater - AWMH - Inglewood - Los Angeles - YouTube Watch On

Pearl Jam bass player Jeff Ament was the most high-profile guest of the evening, featuring on a fresh take of the primal trash classic, Hit The Lights. With Robert Trujillo still playing a part – rather than simply sitting one out – Ament helped give the band’s heavy metal thunder plenty of extra oomph.

Metallica’s acoustic set had plenty to delight, too, with Low Man's Lyric reportedly getting its first live performance since 1998 (according to SetlistFM). That was followed by a live debut for their take on Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Away From Home, and a world-first acoustic rendition of If Darkness Had a Son from the Grammy-nominated 72 Seasons. They were joined by sibling strings duo SistaStrings, comprising cello and violin, for extra spice.

Hammett wielded a Fender Acoustasonic, and Robert Trujillo a Tele-style acoustic bass, for the performance as the band capitalized on the chance to arm themselves with atypical axes.

The lead guitarist also made full use of his Acoustasonic’s electro-acoustic specs by testing its soloing credentials before the band concluded their acoustic set with the superlative Nothing Else Matters.

San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur of Goodnight, Texas featured extensively across both sets, wielding everything from mandolins and acoustic guitars to a black and gold Les Paul for Fuel. Taking to Instagram afterward, he purred, “Well, yesterday was nuts.”

The Unforgiven II, the sequel to a Black Album masterstroke, was played for the first time since 2015, with the band wrapping up the night with Master of Puppets. Hetfield’s iconic white Gibson Flying V and Hammett’s prized "Greeny" Les Paul also featured, standing as more typical guitar picks.